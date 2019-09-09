Maverick Capital LTD Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Has Raised by $8.43 Million; Windacre Partnership Has Raised Stake in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99M shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 180.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 196,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 304,850 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 108,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 1.89 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 462,300 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $530.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv Management accumulated 86,871 shares. Provident Tru has invested 11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,129 shares. Sterling Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp reported 87,475 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has 1.99% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 322,994 shares. Capital Investors owns 19.02M shares. Copeland Cap Management Lc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 43,400 shares stake. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westpac Bk holds 638,926 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 1.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bridgewater Assoc LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Harbour Mgmt Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,646 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 445,236 shares to 20,010 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,560 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).