Maverick Capital LTD Lowered Lear (LEA) Holding as Share Value Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Its Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $50.62 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 20,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,260 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 43,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 857,359 shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 88.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,124 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.66 lastly. It is up 19.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium supplies Groupe PSA with aluminium Auto Body Sheet and Crash Management Systems for commercial and passenger cars – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium releases its 2018 Business and Sustainability Report, highlighting progress towards 2020 sustainability targets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 3.37 million shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $31.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 37,600 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 18,813 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 25 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 3,214 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,228 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank And Company reported 0.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). First Midwest State Bank Division reported 3,995 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Exane Derivatives owns 24,637 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,109 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgewater Associate LP has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 35,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 1.07 million shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 110,560 shares to 327,510 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).