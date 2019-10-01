Maverick Capital LTD Lifted Its Position in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by $1.08 Million; Spirit Airls (SAVE) Position Has Increased by Anchor Bolt Capital Lp

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 56.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 269,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 748,640 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 479,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 10.04 million shares traded or 30.91% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – ENDO IS PAYING APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN IN TOTAL FOR SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND WINTAC’S BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET, WINTAC AFFILIATE FOR ABOUT $190M; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018; 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 14/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 08/05/2018 – Endo International’s 1Q Loss More Than Doubles; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Will Retain the Ability to Terminate the Stay

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 162,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 364,246 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.39M, up from 201,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 662,068 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 177,150 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 708 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 29,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trexquant Invest LP owns 7,403 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 166,614 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 11,000 shares. Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership owns 61,225 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 419,394 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 132,130 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated invested in 6,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 573,255 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division invested 0.1% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Aviance Cap Partners Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 30,085 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Another trade for 2,375 shares valued at $99,584 was made by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30. $7,501 worth of stock was bought by Wiggins Rocky on Wednesday, July 31.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 89,222 shares to 257,687 shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 174,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,892 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 189,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street holds 7.65 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 68,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated reported 18,600 shares. Maverick Capital accumulated 748,640 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 4,099 shares. Next Financial Incorporated accumulated 1,233 shares. Tpg Gp Holdings (Sbs) Advsrs stated it has 22.15 million shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 14,673 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 5.30 million shares. American Financial Group Incorporated has 227,190 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 52,380 shares to 2,186 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 61,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,090 shares, and cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH).