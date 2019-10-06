Maverick Capital LTD Increased By $9.21 Million Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding; INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG ORDINARY SHARES (IFNNF) Shorts Raised By 3.28%

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 143.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 76,100 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 129,120 shares with $15.72 million value, up from 53,020 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 1.23 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) had an increase of 3.28% in short interest. IFNNF’s SI was 4.35M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.28% from 4.21 million shares previously. With 15,500 avg volume, 281 days are for INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)’s short sellers to cover IFNNF’s short positions. It closed at $17.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in October – Motley Fool” published on October 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: DRI Stock Plummets on Sales Miss – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Four Things to Watch When Darden Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $14600 highest and $11700 lowest target. $128.83’s average target is 10.66% above currents $116.42 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 20 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13900 target in Friday, September 20 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $11700 target. Maxim Group maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Capital Mgmt Lc reported 40 shares. Zacks reported 52,215 shares. 1,309 were reported by Farmers Merchants Investments. Kbc Nv holds 117,728 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com owns 233,892 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 54,286 were accumulated by Hightower Limited Liability. 6,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Horizon Investments Lc has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 5,503 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.25% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Earnest Prtnrs owns 593,337 shares. 65,940 are held by Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 15,771 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Argent Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 98,865 shares. First Advsr Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) stake by 123,880 shares to 235,890 valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 22,480 shares and now owns 114,740 shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.