Maverick Capital LTD Holds Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS); Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,086 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 100.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 29,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The hedge fund held 59,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, up from 29,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 1.11M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 6.24M shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 165,081 shares. Maverick reported 59,220 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,697 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 0.05% or 606,124 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 32,830 shares. Driehaus Cap Management has 59,876 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Llc invested in 161,967 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 95,800 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 137,381 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 254,090 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 266,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 26,092 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 309,995 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 1.38 million shares to 410,262 shares, valued at $38.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 504,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,210 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Sea Limited’s Obsession With Alibaba Hurts Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Busch Gardens, Adventure Island attendance grows – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on May 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Busch Gardens helps SeaWorld end year on a wave of growth – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SeaWorld’s 12 steps on the voyage to recovery – Orlando Business Journal” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Escape a Sudden Bear Attack – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Down. but Nasdaq Falls Harder – Barron’s” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac has 42,150 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 42,431 shares. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Ltd Com has invested 0.45% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 6,716 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 184,102 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 233,800 shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.95% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 7,903 shares. Toth Advisory owns 19,417 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 595,772 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bellecapital Interest has 162,424 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% or 82,291 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 719,172 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.