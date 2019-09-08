Maverick Capital LTD Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Has Decreased by $18.79 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 66.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 368,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 187,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, down from 555,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.26M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares to 50,245 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,946 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.41 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

