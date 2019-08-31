Maverick Capital LTD Holding in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Increased by $5.94 Million; Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Share Price Rose While Harvest Fund Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $55.92 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 144,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32M, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 1.07M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 39.78 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974.97M, down from 42.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 1.87M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Imperial Brands: Undervalued From A Peer Group Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “British American Tobacco: If Your Investment Is Going Up In Smoke, Do You Have The Discipline To Keep Buying? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “British American Tobacco Wildly Oversold, The Time To Buy Is Now! – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “British American’s Full Year Results Further Support My Original Investment Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn’t Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 31,790 shares to 51,650 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 731,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,770 shares, and cut its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19.96M shares to 22.80M shares, valued at $456.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 2.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.