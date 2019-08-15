Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped Shutterfly (SFLY) Position; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Boosted Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding By $1.26 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) stake by 52.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 264,037 shares as Shutterfly Inc (SFLY)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 764,135 shares with $31.05 million value, up from 500,098 last quarter. Shutterfly Inc now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 306,746 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) stake by 34.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired 11,278 shares as Ppg Inds Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 44,089 shares with $4.98 million value, up from 32,811 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc now has $25.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.56. About 694,800 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 705,496 shares to 1.15 million valued at $209.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arch Coal Inc stake by 18,360 shares and now owns 77,460 shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Q2 Loss In Line, Margins Under Pressure – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) CTO Satish Menon to Resign – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly’s Growth Is Expected To Slow; Vote In Favor Of The Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 793 shares. Aperio Grp Llc invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 130,598 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 111 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 13,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 302,861 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited owns 719 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Limited Com owns 40,978 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 51,257 shares in its portfolio. 82,874 are held by Hudson Bay Cap Lp. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 3,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG completes acquisition of Dexmet – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG announces investment in Singapore – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PPG acquires Connecticut-based materials manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,050 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.09% stake. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.03% or 27,407 shares in its portfolio. 6,895 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Prtnrs Llc. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2.48% or 3.70 million shares. New England Research & has 4,315 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 6,370 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1,883 shares. 800 were reported by Clean Yield Group. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1,829 shares. 9.65M are owned by Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Bragg Finance Advsrs Incorporated reported 2,575 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 78,132 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 94,226 shares.