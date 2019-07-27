Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding by $28.00 Million; Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Market Valuation Declined While Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Raised Stake by $12.80 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 466,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.17 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 3.39 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 394,515 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Mgmt owns 0.44% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 10,085 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 1.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sensato Investors Limited Liability Company reported 47,000 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 168,231 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wright Invsts Ser invested in 31,886 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Earnest Ptnrs Limited has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 203 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 1,600 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 13,780 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability reported 43,116 shares. 138,074 are held by Axa. Tarbox Family Office owns 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 5,211 shares in its portfolio.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 273,852 shares to 46,828 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 14,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,780 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

