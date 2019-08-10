Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Position by $3.15 Million; Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB) Position Has Boosted by Highland Capital Management Lp

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 23,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 55,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 32,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 367,562 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Company Il invested 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 14,532 were accumulated by Welch Gru Limited Liability Co. Cambridge Tru Co has invested 1.45% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 57,307 were accumulated by Boys Arnold And Inc. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.44% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). American Research Company reported 17,131 shares. Prospector accumulated 1.67% or 227,900 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 161,245 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 23,607 shares. Sit Inv Assocs reported 299,130 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 154,303 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management Com has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 52,532 are held by City. 17,012 were reported by Capstone Invest Limited Liability Corporation. 1.01 million are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,000 shares to 2,632 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 9,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,752 shares, and cut its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc holds 61,519 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 27,172 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 286,230 shares. Van Berkom Associates Inc reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 3,652 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Royal London Asset Management holds 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 35,037 shares. Principal Finance invested in 434,368 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.27% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 5,089 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp owns 74,470 shares. Stifel Fin Corp reported 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).