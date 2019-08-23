Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped Autozone (AZO) Holding By $4.69 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 29.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 4,581 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 20,201 shares with $20.69M value, up from 15,620 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1074.77. About 214,269 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 30.23% above currents $46.65 stock price. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MO in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. See Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) latest ratings:

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -2.98% below currents $1074.77 stock price. AutoZone had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. UBS maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the shares of AZO in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush. Deutsche Bank maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $1035 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 24,390 shares to 96,010 valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 29,124 shares and now owns 106,090 shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold Altria Group, Inc. shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $87.14 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,448 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y had bought 1,352 shares worth $70,448 on Monday, February 25.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 6.11M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio