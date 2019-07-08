Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Lear (LEA) by $2.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $646,935 as Stock Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 20,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,260 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 43,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 167,816 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 10,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,069 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 20,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 190,049 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,337 shares to 44,254 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 74,150 shares to 149,540 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 EPS, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.77M for 8.19 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4.