Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $596,640 as Share Value Rose; Ellington Management Group Has Lifted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $545,900; Stock Value Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,370 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 19,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $220.41. About 866,908 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 24,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 4.74 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shake Shack Inc by 37,800 shares to 67,800 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,100 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 31,795 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Oh accumulated 0.72% or 19,722 shares. Capital Innovations Llc owns 7,119 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,657 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Lc invested in 0.06% or 19,658 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 286,353 shares. Cobblestone Limited Liability Com New York reported 11,801 shares. Monetary invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mackay Shields Llc reported 269,311 shares stake. Amp Cap reported 533,197 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,662 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.92M shares. Verus Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.06 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Fincl stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,615 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 41,682 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 83,999 shares. Indiana Trust And Inv owns 0.39% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,149 shares. 5,026 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts. Conning holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 201,973 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 102,659 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.28% or 20,611 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 233,928 shares. Twin Inc invested in 9,287 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jnba accumulated 132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank Of The West stated it has 5,118 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 0.13% or 25,000 shares. 1,610 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma.