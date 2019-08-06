Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed Five Below (FIVE) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Windacre Partnership Boosted Its Visa (V) Holding

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $170.76. About 3.37M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 87.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 26,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 3,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, down from 30,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.49. About 286,947 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98 million for 52.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wingstop Inc by 8,920 shares to 131,650 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 264,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,135 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 462,300 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $530.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.