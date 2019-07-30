Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake by $4.94 Million; Market Value Rose; Motley Fool Asset Management Boosted Its Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Stake by $318,780

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 129,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,570 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 230,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.50M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down after profits warning; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Denise M. Morrison, Pres and CEO, Retires Effective Today; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP DENISE M. MORRISON TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – COO LUCA MIGNINI WILL FOCUSES ON INTEGRATION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED SNYDER’S-LANCE, PACIFIC FOODS AND STABILIZING CO’S U.S. SOUP BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,953 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 23,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 206,996 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 97.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 93.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 51,352 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 49,995 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 48,332 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 1,756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 20,333 shares. 591,445 were reported by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 17,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 570,251 shares. Timpani Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 7,498 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 5,279 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 10,739 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 119 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Communication Ltd owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 92,600 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 24,600 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 7,286 were accumulated by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Ing Groep Nv owns 13,064 shares. Haverford Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 6,290 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Lc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 70,724 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.45% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 22,527 shares. 24,521 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. 290,000 were reported by Price Michael F. Morgan Stanley owns 821,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,539 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited. Pnc Service Grp has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 244,585 shares.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

