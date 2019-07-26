Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Position in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by $3.03 Million; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Price Rose, Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed by $18.85 Million Its Holding

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 29,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,090 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05 million, down from 135,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $104.01. About 636,834 shares traded or 102.47% up from the average. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 589,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.91M, down from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 403,217 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 1,429 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.07% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 882,255 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 261,099 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 45,899 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 13,425 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Menta Limited Liability Corporation has 6,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Seizert Cap Limited Com holds 49,848 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin stated it has 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Granite Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,822 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 37,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 18,100 shares. Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 18 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 27,654 shares to 112,107 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $11.45 million activity. Another trade for 8,893 shares valued at $956,928 was made by Fogliato Franco on Monday, February 11. Cusick Thomas B. sold 22,115 shares worth $2.37M. Bragdon Peter J sold $1.83 million worth of stock or 17,605 shares. GEORGE EDWARD S also sold $811,596 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares.