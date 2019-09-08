Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $6.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hillsdale Investment Management Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $376,110

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 70.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 4,810 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, up from 2,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 77,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 346,167 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62M, down from 423,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 2.30 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – United Airlines beefs up board, adds new member; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: CFO TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT DID NOT KNOWINGLY PLACE DOG IN OVERHEAD; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – GERRY LADERMAN HAS BEEN NAMED ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines shelves lottery bonus program after employee backlash; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 CAPACITY INCREASED 3.8%; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $986.65M for 5.52 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 123,570 shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $102.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 38,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,395 shares to 1,230 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 126,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,900 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).