Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position; American Capital Management Has Lowered By $5.81 Million Its Haemonetics (HAE) Holding

American Capital Management Inc decreased Haemonetics (HAE) stake by 29.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc sold 66,765 shares as Haemonetics (HAE)’s stock rose 36.81%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 161,235 shares with $14.11 million value, down from 228,000 last quarter. Haemonetics now has $6.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 506,376 shares traded or 21.26% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 10.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 5,440 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 45,310 shares with $5.73 million value, down from 50,750 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $16.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 430,697 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 5.64M shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Qs Investors Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 62,840 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 8,281 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 0.89% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 661,822 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Westfield Management Ltd Partnership holds 728,979 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 20,134 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ameritas reported 0.08% stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 115,190 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE).

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 6.29% above currents $132.65 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14800 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Raymond James.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.90 million activity. Simon – Christopher also sold $136,494 worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) shares.

American Capital Management Inc increased Tivity Health stake by 136,175 shares to 1.24M valued at $21.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bio Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 3,830 shares and now owns 104,895 shares. Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) was raised too.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88M for 20.76 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stake by 89,110 shares to 420,940 valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Planet Fitness Inc stake by 59,420 shares and now owns 196,080 shares. British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) was raised too.