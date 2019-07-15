Maverick Capital LTD Has Lifted Position in Barnes & Noble (BKS) as Valuation Declined; California State Teachers Retirement System Cut O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Position by $723,620

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 710,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Barnes & Noble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 589,343 shares traded. Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) has risen 1.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BKS News: 23/04/2018 – B&N BANK, OTKRITIE FC TO BE MERGED IN 2018: RIA; 30/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING High-Profile Events at Barnes & Noble in June: Bill Clinton & James Patterson, Nick Foles, Emily; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of G-DBT on the Patients With BN : A Multicenter Randomized Controlled Study; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Phase I/II Study of Immunotherapy Combination BN-Brachyury Vaccine, M7824, ALT-803 and Epacadostat (QuEST1); 30/05/2018 – High-Profile Events at Barnes & Noble in June: Bill Clinton & James Patterson, Nick Foles, Emily Giffin, Ruth Ware, and Many More Big Names; 28/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces Two New York Area Booksignings with President Bill Clinton and World’s Bestselling Author James; 14/03/2018 – BARNES & NOBLE INC BKS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 02/05/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC GETS FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BN-BRACHYURY; 07/03/2018 – B&N BONDS DAC ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF ADJOURNED MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Launches Browsery™ – The First Mobile App to Talk About Books the Way Readers Do

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 1,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.51M, down from 131,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $403.18. About 241,834 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 40,979 shares to 33,970 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 53,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,980 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Barnes & Noble News: BKS Stock Surges on $683M Buyout Deal – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barnes & Noble: Resist The Temptation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why the Worst Is Yet to Come for Barnes & Noble – The Motley Fool” on October 13, 2018. More interesting news about Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Barnes & Noble (BKS) Stock Is Being Battered Today – Yahoo Finance” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold BKS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 48.14 million shares or 2.77% more from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 116,375 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 93,389 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 48,800 shares. Valley Advisers Inc owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Capital accumulated 80,000 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 528,027 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 20,075 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 43,700 shares. 1.48 million are owned by Charles Schwab Invest. Kennedy Capital Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 549,794 shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 0% or 184 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 14,942 shares to 97,023 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc Class B by 13,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 50,000 shares. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880. Shares for $14.88 million were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12M for 21.49 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 114,208 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 810 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 13,048 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 489,239 shares. Acropolis Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 1,955 shares. Advisers Ltd accumulated 39,167 shares. Cls Investments Lc has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 325 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 8,378 shares stake. First Foundation invested 0.4% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,036 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Utah Retirement invested 0.11% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Hexavest holds 156,734 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.