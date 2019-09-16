Maverick Capital LTD Has Lifted Its Boston Beer (SAM) Stake by $3.30 Million; Boston Partners Upped Tile Shop Hldgs (TTS) Stake by $349,968

Boston Partners increased its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (TTS) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 116,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 689,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 572,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 133,365 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 17,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $386.76. About 143,369 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Can BJâ€™s Become the Next Costco or Samâ€™s? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Walmart, Sam’s Club and Walmart.org Announce $500000 Commitment to Assist with Hurricane Dorian Relief and Recovery – CSRwire.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Costco Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Beer Is Too High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,370 shares to 110,070 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,190 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Management owns 777 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Balyasny Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 3,034 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 27 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors reported 0% stake. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 3,238 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 568 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 105,471 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Fl Mngmt has 0.03% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 4,663 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Amer Interest Gru invested 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Tile Shop Stock Fell 18% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$5.52, Is Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Tile Shop Stock Jumped 10% Friday: Here’s What’s Happening – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Tile Shop Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TTS) Share Price Down A Painful 76%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 32.42 million shares or 2.21% more from 31.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 15,422 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 275 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 206,016 shares. 194 are owned by Parkside National Bank & Tru. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Skylands Lc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 0.05% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 34,481 shares. J Goldman And Company LP holds 0.15% or 523,033 shares. 46,050 are held by Barclays Plc. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 121,349 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). 1.44M are held by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. 21,800 are owned by Strs Ohio. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS).