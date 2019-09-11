Maverick Capital LTD Has Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Evergreen Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Nordstrom (JWN)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 4.88 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 18/05/2018 – Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova said in a note Friday the miss was driven by a weaker performance in Nordstrom’s off-price business; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 335,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.49 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.44 million, up from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 23.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (Prn) (EIM) by 26,500 shares to 49,745 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 268,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,116 shares, and cut its stake in Usd Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prns owns 1,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company owns 839,988 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bartlett Com Lc owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 100 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors holds 0% or 8,736 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 15,789 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 466,025 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 481,646 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 146,244 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 3,706 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 1.11M shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 1,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 24,000 shares. Art Advisors has 0.12% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 44,003 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jennison Assoc Lc has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Congress Asset Management Ma has 1.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 735,369 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,075 shares. 124,121 were reported by Nwq Invest Management Co Limited Liability Corp. 202,837 are owned by Papp L Roy & Assoc. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,572 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 1,155 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.61 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mraz Amerine & Assoc has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ssi Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% or 17,253 shares in its portfolio. Westover Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,755 shares. Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9.83M shares or 8.19% of their US portfolio. Cahill Financial Advsr Inc owns 15,107 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

