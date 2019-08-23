Maverick Capital LTD Has Increased Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Position by $10.56 Million; Royal London Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Prologis (PLD) Holding by $1.83 Billion; Share Price Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 264,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 764,135 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.05 million, up from 500,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 218,813 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 25,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 247,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.82 billion, down from 273,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 1.15 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 700 shares to 12,560 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 185,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,990 shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Okumus Fund reported 14.79% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Voya Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 21,645 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advisors has invested 0.33% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ser Automobile Association owns 5,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 15,700 shares. 130,598 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Ulysses Mgmt holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 441,897 shares. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.88% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 314,324 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Nokomis Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 284,020 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Public Sector Pension Board owns 30,854 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Century holds 203,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shutterfly’s Growth Is Expected To Slow; Vote In Favor Of The Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Q2 Loss In Line, Margins Under Pressure – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $591.81M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Lc holds 0.27% or 94,940 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 694,907 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 59,038 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg reported 2.68 million shares stake. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 52,470 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability has 77,046 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 33,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.18% or 206,454 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 1,534 shares. Waratah Advisors Limited holds 76,652 shares. The Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 1.58% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,613 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research invested in 0.46% or 1.16 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc owns 32,492 shares.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 722 shares to 384,914 shares, valued at $9.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.