Maverick Capital LTD Has Increased By $15.48 Million Its Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Holding; Broadway Financial Has 3 Sentiment

Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 3 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 1 cut down and sold stakes in Broadway Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.56 million shares, up from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Broadway Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) stake by 319.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 297,690 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 390,980 shares with $20.70M value, up from 93,290 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc now has $1.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 365,856 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 601 shares traded. Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has declined 7.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BYFC News: 30/04/2018 – Broadway Financial 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 DJ Broadway Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. The company has market cap of $49.33 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 40.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans.

More notable recent Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Broadway Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BYFC) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results for 2nd Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Sale of Shares by U.S. Treasury to Two Southern California Based Banks – Business Wire” with publication date: June 30, 2017.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Broadway Financial Corporation for 1.60 million shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 7,586 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 42,335 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 431 shares.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Papa John’s Puts Pressure on Stock Bears with CEO Announcement – Schaeffers Research” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PZZA, TTD, TREE – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/27/2019: TME, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, PM, MO, PZZA, SJM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL, worth $141,969 on Friday, May 17.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 24,390 shares to 96,010 valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 20,070 shares and now owns 23,260 shares. Qorvo Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 892,131 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fil Ltd owns 1.27M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Price T Rowe Md owns 2.39M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 5,827 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 8,644 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Litespeed Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 195,000 shares for 10.49% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Sheets Smith Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 82,739 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 171,247 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 44,770 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund.