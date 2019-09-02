Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Regions Finl New (RF) Share Price Rose, Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Position by $1.57 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 243.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 111,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 157,732 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 45,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 10.39M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 87,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 19,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 106,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,487 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.90M shares. Jag Capital Limited Com accumulated 0.15% or 63,972 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership holds 43,479 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested in 533 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 195,138 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Caxton Lp has invested 0.72% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.06% or 2.99 million shares. Meridian Mngmt reported 18,226 shares. Mariner Lc owns 34,170 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 355,196 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Lpl Limited Liability reported 104,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Patten Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.4% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX Companies: Rough Quarter, But Thesis Intact – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “As Growth Slows, Is TJX Companies’ Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc reported 0.1% stake. Tcw Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 21,792 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Iberiabank holds 0.88% or 142,111 shares. Wafra Incorporated reported 0.67% stake. Art Advsr Ltd Company reported 140,272 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 239,744 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.52% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ellington Management Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 68,700 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com has 2.83% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 213,448 shares. Fiduciary Inc Wi holds 2.6% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 7.47 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 1.73 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 158,036 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability reported 350 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 113,940 shares to 127,850 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 7,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $788.94M for 20.82 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.