Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stake by $315,700; American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stock Declined While Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.11 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 95,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 272,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 368,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 2.67M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 13,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $452.65. About 54,001 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.02 million for 13.14 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

