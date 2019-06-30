Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding as Share Value Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Lowered Its Stake by $4.60 Million

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 28,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, down from 86,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 3.45 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 252,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 652,270 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 904,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 15.58 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 1.06 million shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $197.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 664,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 23,923 shares. Gideon Advisors has 0.16% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bluestein R H And owns 20,155 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 119,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc owns 601,696 shares. Schroder Invest Group Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 553,627 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Somerset Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.48M shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp invested in 0% or 25,847 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 135,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com reported 6,280 shares.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 69.86 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

