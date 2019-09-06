Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $18.79 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Stearns Financial Services Group Cut Stake by $373,771

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 66.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 368,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 187,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67M, down from 555,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 3.92M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 43,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 4.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde holds 3.99% or 64,269 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,107 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Mercer Advisers invested in 70,799 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset LP has 1.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.38 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc owns 1.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 82,542 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,609 shares. Nottingham Advisors has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 12.86M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 337,227 shares. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has 59,591 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested in 2.06% or 136,564 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bartlett And Limited Co has invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,574 shares to 399,241 shares, valued at $43.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 174,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 21 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 36,121 shares. Cls Ltd Llc holds 669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding accumulated 412,446 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Destination Wealth stated it has 222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 348,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,477 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.45% or 135,827 shares. Loews Corp stated it has 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 599,017 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Capital Advsr Ok has 103,771 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 6,380 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn stated it has 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.42 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “A day of delays at MSP airport checkpoints â€” and more are likely – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Being the Largest Airline in Your Homeland Does Not Guarantee Investment Returns – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sky Harbor reports higher passenger numbers, even with 400 fewer flights – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 36,836 shares to 40,656 shares, valued at $70.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 335,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).