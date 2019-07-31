Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $3.00 Million; Valuation Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Boosted Stake

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 80.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 52,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,130 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 65,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 3.45M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.99 million, up from 159,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $216.97. About 786,406 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 466,630 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $101.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 264,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Naples Ltd holds 26,253 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Inc has 0.86% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 367,811 shares. Sabal Tru Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bragg reported 0.06% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 85 shares stake. Conning invested in 615,613 shares. 1.34 million were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Farmers Bancorporation holds 0.23% or 7,473 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 2.16M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.77M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Management Limited Co holds 12,445 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 0.19% or 5,000 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 9,082 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

