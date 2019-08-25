Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Its 58 Com (WUBA) Holding by $1.02 Million as Valuation Declined; Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.23 Million

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,448 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 30,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 15,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 73,020 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 88,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 1.52 million shares traded or 78.12% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares to 117,119 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 607,803 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $259.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).