Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut By $15.93 Million Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake; High Yield Income Fund Has 1.43 Sentiment

High Yield Income Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 14 sold and decreased their equity positions in High Yield Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.70 million shares, down from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding High Yield Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 63.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 284,510 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock declined 4.45%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 163,440 shares with $9.20 million value, down from 447,950 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 1.47M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 23. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Sell” rating and $50 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,201 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management. Shufro Rose Limited Company stated it has 7,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 57,859 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Pacific Heights Asset Ltd reported 85,000 shares stake. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% or 20,830 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). First Personal Fincl Services owns 405 shares. Bartlett Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 289 shares. Euclidean Techs Mngmt Llc holds 0.87% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 16,735 shares. Brookstone Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Finance Serv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP accumulated 297,276 shares.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 466,630 shares to 1.66 million valued at $101.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 40,830 shares and now owns 81,910 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was raised too.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $345.62 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

