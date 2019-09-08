Maverick Capital LTD Has Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $39.23 Million; As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Price Declined, United Services Automobile Association Trimmed Stake by $2.30 Million

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 91,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 258,826 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 350,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 1.95 million shares traded or 26.63% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 335,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.49M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.44M, up from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Retail Bank In reported 0.03% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 887,461 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 296,345 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,348 shares. Ack Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 475,000 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 361,996 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 23,018 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 50,739 shares. Numerixs Invest has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Mackenzie holds 0% or 8,265 shares. Oarsman has invested 2.14% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 2.39 million shares. Adirondack has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 2.57M shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $279.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 18,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Powers Elizabeth C. On Wednesday, August 14 Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. The insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider BALL M LEROY bought $36,360.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $44.89M for 13.47 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 95,660 shares to 189,440 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 666,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,860 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

