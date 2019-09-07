Maverick Capital LTD Has Boosted Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) as Valuation Rose; First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 99.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 40,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 81,910 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42 million, up from 41,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 7.82% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 10.97 million shares traded or 424.84% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 140.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 4,267 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 1,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Lc owns 2,974 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 135,028 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 101,277 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 46,969 are owned by Franklin Resource Incorporated. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Corp reported 31,632 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co invested 0.05% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 3,502 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 1,418 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership reported 150,000 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 8,826 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 92,727 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 8,926 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.07% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 47,092 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 950 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited reported 4,252 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 71,380 shares to 404,089 shares, valued at $107.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 465,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,480 shares, and cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY).

