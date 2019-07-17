Maverick Capital LTD Has Boosted Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $6.19 Million; Atlantic Pwr (AT) Stock Declined While Mangrove Partners Decreased by $2.88 Million Its Holding

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 179.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 104,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 163,410 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 1.46 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 248,050 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 8.44% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP)

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.30 million shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $99.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 281,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5,126 shares to 300,791 shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 584,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).