Maverick Capital LTD Decreased Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Market Valuation Declined; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lifted Its Viasat Com (VSAT) Stake by $15.47 Million; Market Value Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 95.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 445,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 20,010 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 465,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $191.98. About 342,827 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (VSAT) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 200,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 252,600 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Firsthand Capital Management holds 30,000 shares. Herald Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.97% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 14,200 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 103,224 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 7,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 2,951 shares. American Group accumulated 147,716 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 3,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 190,294 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 0.08% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Llc holds 6.48% or 92,539 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $9.85 million activity. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC on Friday, February 15. LAY B ALLEN also sold $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Friday, February 8. $6.14M worth of stock was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) by 4,199 shares to 549,583 shares, valued at $45.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp Com (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $505.70M for 18.25 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & invested in 306 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Communication Tx invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 17,150 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Iberiabank Corporation has 0.78% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.61% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Capital Impact Advisors Ltd accumulated 6,652 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Advisors has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 69,227 were accumulated by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 112,606 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Community Retail Bank Na invested in 0.09% or 2,441 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 4,423 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13,353 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 1,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.