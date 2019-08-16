Maverick Capital LTD Cut Its Netease (NTES) Position; Amg Funds Lowered New York Times Co (NYT) Position By $584,448

Amg Funds Llc decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 41.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg Funds Llc sold 18,264 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Amg Funds Llc holds 25,478 shares with $837,000 value, down from 43,742 last quarter. New York Times Co now has $4.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 1.31M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT); 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 66.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 157,103 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 80,005 shares with $19.32 million value, down from 237,108 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $33.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $258.97. About 458,771 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New York Times Co (NYT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com reported 33,054 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 10,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 84,219 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt owns 11,000 shares. Atika Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.82% stake. Renaissance Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru Company has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Kahn Brothers De invested in 672,512 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 92,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 9,076 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 919,835 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.08% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase Inc has $302 highest and $245 lowest target. $284.65’s average target is 9.92% above currents $258.97 stock price. NetEase Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. CLSA maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetEase Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NTES – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Share Price Is Up 194% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy NetEase (NTES) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 36,836 shares to 40,656 valued at $70.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 4,581 shares and now owns 20,201 shares. Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) was raised too.