Maverick Capital LTD Cut Holding in Facebook (FB) by $788,500; S&T Bank Has Decreased Stake in Netscout Systems (NTCT) by $610,484 as Market Value Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 33,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 38,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Activists turn tables on companies as EU privacy law comes in; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 20/03/2018 – New York University Business Professor of Marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS NEED TO FIGHT AGAINST EVER GROWING VIRUS OF FAKE NEWS; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal There’s a lot to discuss; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 04/04/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING: Up to 87 million people affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 21,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 307,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 328,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 786,094 shares traded or 60.86% up from the average. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Wins Network Computing Product of the Year; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ REV $238.5M, EST. $254.4M; 15/05/2018 – Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP Exits Position in NetScout; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Rev $235.2M; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Adds Two New Directors; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Capital Mngmt owns 20,400 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.46% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 1.14M shares. Ameriprise stated it has 477,444 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 99,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Inc reported 42,100 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 1.05 million shares. 186,333 are owned by American Group Incorporated. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn reported 76,991 shares stake. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 7.01 million shares in its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland has invested 1.14% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 70,459 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 161,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NTCT’s profit will be $9.54 million for 44.35 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -316.67% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 2.09M shares to 3.89M shares, valued at $206.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 34,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,389 are held by Westover Capital Ltd Liability Corp. 294,189 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 230,417 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company holds 6,705 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 64,876 shares stake. 2,193 were reported by Cypress Capital Gru. Johnson Gru invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Manhattan Co has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Contrarius Invest Mngmt holds 1.08M shares or 9.41% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matrix Asset invested in 0.9% or 31,457 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Company invested in 0.5% or 8,750 shares. First National holds 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 30,316 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs stated it has 5,902 shares. 4,102 are held by Lee Danner & Bass.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.