Maverick Capital LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Zumiez (ZUMZ); Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Holding in Accenture Plc (ACN) Has Trimmed by $1.10 Million as Stock Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09 million, down from 98,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 284,878 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 96,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 360,250 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 263,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 240,309 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito National Bank Trust stated it has 3,086 shares. Cleararc invested in 9,510 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank reported 5,075 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 38,702 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk owns 0.37% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 599,465 shares. Somerset Tru owns 11,245 shares. Martin Inv Limited Co has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sns Fincl Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 1,338 shares. 6,366 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Curbstone Finance Management Corporation holds 0.2% or 4,100 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc has 3,728 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 896,372 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 253 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt accumulated 95,015 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Sather Fincl Grp invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.44 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Bridgeway has invested 0.06% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 12,928 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 12,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 26,220 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company holds 7,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Bank And Trust holds 0% or 42 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Sei Invs Company holds 0% or 11,476 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Stifel has 64,740 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 29,548 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 92,463 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 1,418 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 0.04% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 4,200 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech holds 0% or 13,625 shares in its portfolio.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25,640 shares to 11,820 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

