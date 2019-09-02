Maverick Capital LTD Boosted Its Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) by $3.15 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Its Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 3.27M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 101,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 349,880 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, up from 248,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.59M shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 14,676 are held by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 45,764 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 585,558 are held by U S Investors Incorporated. Voya Investment Management Ltd holds 181,962 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 32,876 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 159,155 shares. United Kingdom-based Consulta has invested 0.63% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications Limited has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 56,155 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 566,028 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 690,415 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 7,396 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 2,500 shares worth $65,844 on Thursday, August 29. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 95,660 shares to 189,440 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 445,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,010 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 705,204 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.14% or 61,607 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 7,457 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 181 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 0.23% stake. Axa holds 671,165 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,666 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 1.25 million shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser owns 6,538 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Schroder Management Grp owns 13,615 shares. 413,950 are owned by Comm Retail Bank. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 23,450 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $863.80M for 24.33 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $632.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).