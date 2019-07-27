MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV) EPS Estimated At $0.10; Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Has 2.67 Sentiment

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.79, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 16 funds increased and opened new positions, while 6 sold and reduced holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund. The funds in our database reported: 3.05 million shares, up from 2.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_MAV’s profit would be $3.76M giving it 17.05 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, MAV Beauty Brands Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 9,712 shares traded. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. operates as a personal care company. The company has market cap of $256.28 million. The firm offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names. It currently has negative earnings. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. markets its products in 25 countries worldwide through club, dollar, off-price, specialty, and online channels, as well as through food, drug, and mass channels.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $176.16 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 16,373 shares traded. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) has risen 5.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.18% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund for 80,554 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 256,527 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 443,909 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 36,379 shares.