MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV) EPS Estimated At $0.10; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Has 1.39 Sentiment

Analysts expect MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_MAV’s profit would be $3.76 million giving it 17.20 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, MAV Beauty Brands Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 13,901 shares traded. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 139 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 100 reduced and sold their equity positions in Cabot Microelectronics Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 26.72 million shares, up from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cabot Microelectronics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 71 Increased: 86 New Position: 53.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 16.79% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.37 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $46.49M for 19.01 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 12%, Has Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CCMP) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 After Market Close on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for 23,797 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 86,862 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.5% invested in the company for 193,753 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.39% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $121.65. About 186,928 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS

More notable recent MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust declares $0.0375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Spot CEF Value Traps: A Case Study With MAV – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “These Were the Worst-Performing Stocks on the TSX Last Week – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. operates as a personal care company. The company has market cap of $258.53 million. The firm offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names. It currently has negative earnings. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. markets its products in 25 countries worldwide through club, dollar, off-price, specialty, and online channels, as well as through food, drug, and mass channels.