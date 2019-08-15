Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Real Estate Development company, Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. has 20.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. has 3.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 0.00% 1.20% 0.80% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. N/A 11 596.32 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 2.00 2.95

As a group, Real Estate Development companies have a potential upside of -29.88%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 4.42% 11.74% -5.35% -3.82% -8.63% 14.21% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s rivals have 2.20 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s rivals are 19.63% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.20 beta.

Dividends

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s rivals beat Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Lahaina, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a club membership program that provides privileges within the Kapalua Resort for its members. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Maui, Hawaii.