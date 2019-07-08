Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP) and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) Comparison side by side

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP) and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) have been rivals in the Real Estate Development for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 11 17.64 N/A 0.02 587.89 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 12 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.8% IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.1% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima has 0.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. -2.02% -3.96% -5.26% -2.79% 4.39% 12.6% IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0.44% -13.71% -38.33% -31.21% -54.15% -30.63%

For the past year Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. had bullish trend while IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima had bearish trend.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. beats IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima on 6 of the 8 factors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Lahaina, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a club membership program that provides privileges within the Kapalua Resort for its members. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Maui, Hawaii.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in diversified real estates-related activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping centers, and office and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.