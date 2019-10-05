Matthews Intl (MATW) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Its Position as Shares Declined; Sectoral Asset Management Raised Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stake by $3.03 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 112,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 721,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58 million, up from 609,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 673,628 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (MATW) by 63.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 38,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The institutional investor held 21,976 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 60,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 61,703 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 05/04/2018 – ESPN Boston: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 27/04/2018 – $MATW another poor quarter, no organic growth, margins decline, still bloated with debt. Company is so opaque, it cannot provide a balance sheet or cash flow st in its press release; 26/04/2018 – Matthews Intl Sees FY18 Non-GAAP EPS Growth At Least 10%; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP – REAFFIRMS RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS REAFFIRMS RAISED VIEWS FOR FISCAL 2018; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 12/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: 4-star forward Matthews becomes West Virginia’s prized late addition; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS 2Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 475,934 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 255,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 213,442 shares. Strs Ohio owns 45,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harvey Mngmt holds 2.01% or 154,351 shares. Fiera Cap Corp reported 0.15% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Elk Creek Limited Company reported 417,589 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 871,425 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks accumulated 26,340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 467,100 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 18,016 shares. Franklin reported 0.02% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Pnc Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 237 shares. Rothschild Inv Il owns 17,010 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 115,100 shares to 794,868 shares, valued at $36.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,300 shares, and cut its stake in Meiragtx Hldings Plc.

Analysts await Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.23 per share. MATW’s profit will be $40.95 million for 6.44 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Matthews International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

