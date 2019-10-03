Matthews Intl (MATW) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Lowered Position by $1.32 Million as Valuation Declined; Shelton Capital Management Raised Eog Res (EOG) Position by $398,598 as Stock Declined

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1139.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 4,662 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, up from 376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 2.21M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.23 per share. MATW’s profit will be $40.91 million for 6.33 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Matthews International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MATW shares while 47 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.25 million shares or 1.12% less from 25.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.95 million are held by Franklin Resources. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 118,548 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 118,255 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl reported 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Northern Tru Corp reported 416,689 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,001 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 4,501 shares. 1.46M are held by Clarkston Capital Ltd Liability Com. 22,914 are owned by Citigroup. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 4,750 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,534 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW).

