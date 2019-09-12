Matthews Intl Cl A (MATW) Market Value Declined While Gamco Investors Et Al Raised Holding by $2.93 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Held by Cognios Capital Llc

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (MATW) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 86,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 377,573 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.16M, up from 291,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 100,316 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 07/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Falcons To Work On Deals For Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett; 26/04/2018 – Matthews Intl Sees FY18 Non-GAAP EPS Growth At Least 10%; 06/03/2018 Major General Earl D. Matthews, USAF (Ret.), Joins Verodin’s Executive Team; 26/04/2018 – Matthews International 2Q EPS 57c; 28/04/2018 – Matthews Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 1; 13/03/2018 – Matthews™ Arranges the Record-Breaking Sale of a 56-Unit Property in Van Nuys; 22/05/2018 – Matthews Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Cards Have Offer Out To Jordan Matthews?; 29/05/2018 – Matthews™ Sets Price-Per-Foot Record in the 91304 Zip Code; 05/04/2018 – ESPN Boston: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 2,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $23.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.05. About 2.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:HSY) by 4,584 shares to 16,724 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 16,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,768 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 16,037 shares to 769,277 shares, valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,122 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE).

