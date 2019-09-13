Matthews Intl Cl A Com S (MATW) Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $311,474; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $1.03 Million

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A Com S (MATW) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 11,865 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $413,000, down from 21,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 89,738 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 06/03/2018 Major General Earl D. Matthews, USAF (Ret.), Joins Verodin’s Executive Team; 09/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Meredith, Matthews, Smith; 24/05/2018 – Real Estalker: Producers Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews List Hollywood Hills Villa; 10/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Oakland Raiders Rumors: Jordan Matthews A Potential Target Per `NFL Spin Zone’; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 24/04/2018 – Matthews™ Closes Another Shopping Center for Top 10 REIT; 19/04/2018 – Matthews International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Packers Host WR Jordan Matthews

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 69,450 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris Inc by 1.48 million shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.75 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.23 per share. MATW’s profit will be $43.87M for 7.19 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Matthews International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova International Inc by 14,450 shares to 23,658 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.