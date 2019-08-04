Matthews International (MATW) Reaches $31.60 52 Week Low; Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Shorts Lowered By 6.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) had a decrease of 6.2% in short interest. BW’s SI was 8.84M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.2% from 9.42M shares previously. With 1.24 million avg volume, 7 days are for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s short sellers to cover BW’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 110,920 shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) has declined 83.27% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BW News: 10/04/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX WITHDRAWING 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $2.19; 10/04/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX: CFO WILL RETIRE FOR HEALTH-RELATED REASONS; 10/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox: Vintage Cap Management LLC Has Agreed to Increase Its Backstop of the Rights to $245 M; 10/04/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA $20M-$40M; SAW $75M-$95M; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 08/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC BW.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX CFO JENNY L. APKER WILL RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS $3.00-$3.50-SHR; 13/04/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX, HOLDER VINTAGE IN NEW EQUITY COMMITMENT PACT

The stock of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) hit a new 52-week low and has $29.39 target or 7.00% below today’s $31.60 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.00 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $29.39 price target is reached, the company will be worth $70.21M less. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 231,573 shares traded or 84.48% up from the average. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 23/05/2018 – “I think people should own China, absolutely,” Mark Matthews, head of Asia research at Bank Julius Baer, told CNBC; 12/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: 4-star forward Matthews becomes West Virginia’s prized late addition; 09/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Meredith, Matthews, Smith; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Packers Host WR Jordan Matthews; 15/05/2018 – Matthews Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Sign WR Jordan Matthews; 19/04/2018 – Matthews International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matthews International Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATW); 13/03/2018 – Matthews™ Arranges the Record-Breaking Sale of a 56-Unit Property in Van Nuys

More notable recent Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shareholders Are Down 44% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Matthews International (MATW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matthews International Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:MATW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. It operates through three divisions: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. It has a 15.95 P/E ratio. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, makes, and executes merchandising and display systems.

