Matthews International Corporation (MATW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) is a company in the Personal Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Matthews International Corporation has 85.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.5% of Matthews International Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.85% of all Personal Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Matthews International Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matthews International Corporation 0.00% 8.60% 3.10% Industry Average 5.05% 173.46% 8.70%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Matthews International Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Matthews International Corporation N/A 38 16.88 Industry Average 100.12M 1.98B 23.83

Matthews International Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Matthews International Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Matthews International Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matthews International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.00 2.44

The competitors have a potential upside of 59.21%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Matthews International Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matthews International Corporation -1.5% -6.54% -13.2% -16.73% -29.54% -10.93% Industry Average 2.28% 8.46% 15.42% 8.62% 21.15% 22.51%

For the past year Matthews International Corporation had bearish trend while Matthews International Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Matthews International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Matthews International Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.14 and has 0.97 Quick Ratio. Matthews International Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matthews International Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Matthews International Corporation is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, Matthews International Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.92 which is 7.90% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Matthews International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Matthews International Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products used primarily in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products used to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and producers of pharmaceuticals. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.