Matthews International Capital Management Upped Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) as Share Price Declined; Carbonite (CARB) Share Price Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $444,340

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 285,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 268,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 414,248 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 693,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.40 million, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

