Matthews International Capital Management Upped Its Yy (YY) Position; Shorts at Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Raised By 17.21%

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) had an increase of 17.21% in short interest. CRZO’s SI was 13.03 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.21% from 11.12 million shares previously. With 3.00 million avg volume, 4 days are for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s short sellers to cover CRZO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 2.46 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 99.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 105,000 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 210,800 shares with $17.71 million value, up from 105,800 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $5.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 622,013 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

Among 2 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, May 30. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY: Becoming A Social Media Giant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YY (YY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YY Inc. Closes Offering of US$1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 25,480 shares to 230,700 valued at $69.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iqiyi Inc stake by 15,400 shares and now owns 2.19M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 460,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 91,045 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Gradient Invests Limited has 228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Corporation owns 7,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 13,902 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 222,510 shares. Old West Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.07% or 238,324 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 470,291 shares. Piedmont Invest holds 21,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 9,448 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRZO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2019: CRZO,AMID,AMID,PDS – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $473,473 activity. Another trade for 30,755 shares valued at $372,308 was sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY. JOHNSON S P IV had sold 8,000 shares worth $101,165 on Tuesday, January 15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $902.38 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.72 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Northland Capital. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Alliance Global Partners. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of CRZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners.